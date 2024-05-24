The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has revealed that the party aims to win at least five parliamentary seats in the Oti Region in the December 7 elections.

The Oti Region, carved out of the Volta Region in 2018, has traditionally been a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Currently, the NDC holds 8 of the parliamentary seats.

However, Nana Boakye is confident that the NPP can make significant gains in the region and increase its representation in Parliament.

The NPP National Organiser made the assertion when he visited the Oti Region as part of his nationwide monitoring of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

He also commended the constituency executives for their hard work in mobilizing first time voters for the registration process.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Nana Boakye cited the government’s development projects and policies that have positively impacted the lives of the people in the region as reasons for the party’s growing popularity.

He is confident that their message of progress and development will resonate with the voters and help them secure the five targeted seats in the region.

Meanwhile, the NPP has been actively campaigning in the Oti Region, engaging with the people and highlighting their achievements in office.

