The Minority in Parliament has issued a warning that the smooth conduct of the 2023 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is at risk unless the government promptly clears all outstanding debts owed to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, the Minority Spokesperson on Education, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, expressed concern that WAEC urgently requires over GH₵‎50 million to settle its financial obligations and ensure the seamless organisation of the 2023 examinations.

He highlighted the current challenges faced by WAEC, citing the government’s failure to release funds for compensating individuals who provided their services during the 2022 WASSCE.

This includes allowances owed to supervisors, invigilators, examiners, and other personnel involved in the examination process.

“The challenge for WAEC now is the government’s inability to release funds to them to perform their functions. Those who worked for WAEC last year, 2022, in the conduct of the WASSCE have not been paid the allowances due to the supervisors, the invigilators, the examiners, and all other persons. So, WAEC is unable to raise funds to meet its obligations,” he said.

“Now the examinations are about to start again or they have even started with the orals and practicals and the WAEC is not having money to pay for last year’s services. So we don’t know what the government is doing and if care is not taken, the persons or the teachers who gave us the service may not be ready to provide services again as supervisors and invigilators.

“I know of a country, a member country, that by the end of the first quarter, all the budget of WAEC is released to them for national and international examinations. Why can’t we do the same in Ghana?

“This is the challenge WAEC is facing and if we don’t help them to get what is due them, I don’t know how the exams for this year will be conducted. For now, they need about GH₵‎50 million to clear the previous year’s arrears. Those who print their scripts for them, those who print booklets, they owe all of them. So if you don’t pay, how will they provide those materials for you?”