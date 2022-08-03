Black Galaxies captain, Gladson Awako, has reiterated that the playing body is ready for their upcoming clash against Nigeria in the CHAN qualifiers.

Having secured a 4-0 win aggregate over Benin, Ghana will come up against their sworn rivals, Nigeria in the final round of the preliminary games.

Speaking in an interview, the Hearts of Oak playmaker admitted games between Ghana and Nigeria are always tough and competitive but reiterated with so much optimism that, they are ready for the task ahead.

“I will give thanks to God because it wasn’t easy,” he told Accra-based Original FM. “They gave us a very tough game but we stayed disciplined and listened to what they taught us. I think it has helped us to win.

“We are not done yet. We will continue to prepare well and do what we are supposed to do so that we can give Nigeria tough competition.

“Everyone knows how Ghana and Nigeria game is. We have to prepare well so that we can beat them to progress into the competition,” the former Great Olympics captain added.

Ghana recorded a 3-0 win at the Cape Coast Stadium in the first leg before beating the Squirrels 1-0 in the return leg.

The Black Galaxies will come up against Nigeria later this month. Ghana last finished 2nd in 2014.

The 2023 CHAN will be hosted in Algeria.