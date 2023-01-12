Ghana’s Black Galaxies jersey numbers have been confirmed for the 2023 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Ghana is making a return to the tournament for the first time since 2014.

Annor Walker and his charges have been preparing for the tournament with 25 players since the team left Ghana on Christmas Eve for Egypt.

Caleb Amankwah, who was recalled by his club, Hearts of Oak, while the team was in Ghana, as well as Great Olympics midfielder Amos Acheampong, have had their names on the squad list.

Per the Caf release, Amankwah and Acheampong will wear Number 27 and 28 shirts respectively.

Goalkeeper Stephen Kwaku, who joined camp last weekend as a replacement for new Azam FC signing Abdulai Iddrisu, has been handed the Number 1 shirt while first-choice Danlad Ibrahim retains his favourite 16.

Hearts of Oak defender, Dennis Korsah, will be seen in Number 9 shirt while Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been handed the Number 18 jersey.

Captain for the team, Gladson Awako, will be donning Number 11.

Solomon Adomako, Konadu Yiadom, David Abagna, Jonathan Attuquaye and Razak Yusif will also wear numbers 4, 5, 8, 10, and 19.

The Black Galaxies have switched camp base from Algiers to Constantine where they are scheduled to play all their group games – at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium.

Ghana face Madagascar in their opening match in Group C at 19:00 GMT on January 15. Games against Sudan and defending champions Morocco will follow at four-day intervals at the same kickoff time.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s group opponent, Morocco have pulled out of the tournament.

The tournament has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 4 in Algeria.

Ghana squad numbers for CHAN 2022:

1 Stephen Odai Kwaku (Great Olympics)

2 Augustine Randolf (Karela United)

3 Benjamin Abaidoo (Medeama SC)

4 Solomon Adomako (Great Olympics)

5 Konadu Yiadom (Hearts of Oak)

6 Kwame Otu (Vision FC)

7 Sylvester Simba (Dreams FC)

8 David Abagna (RTU)

9 Dennis Korsah (Hearts of Oak)

10 Jonah Attuquaye (Legon Cities)

11 Gladson Awako (Hearts of Oak)

12 Augustine Agyapong (Asante Kotoko)

13 Dominic Nsobila (Accra Lions)

14 Sherif Mohammed (Asante Kotoko)

15 Henry Ansu (Berekum Chelsea)

16 Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko)

17 Augustine Boakye (Kotoku Royals)

18 Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak)

19 Razak Yusif (Great Olympics)

20 Maxwell Arthur (Dreams FC)

21 Razak Kasim (Great Olympics)

22 William Essu (Legon Cities)

23 Kofi Kordzi (Legon Cities)

24 Suraj Seidu (Hearts of Oak)

25 Kwadwo Addai (Karela United)

27 Caleb Amankwah (Hearts of Oak)

28 Amos Acheampong (Great Olympics)