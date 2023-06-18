Head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, says he is anticipating a tough game against Madagascar on Sunday, June 18.

The four-time African champions will be taking on the Islanders in the matchday five games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Hughton said he has prepared his Black Stars for a tough game.

“We have to prepare for what we think will be a difficult game. One thing that I have learnt since I have been involved is that there are no easy games. Madagascar have had a difficult group game so far but they want to do the very best they can in their last two games because they still have a possibility,” the former Brighton boss told the Ghana FA website.

“So we are just preparing the heat we can for what we think will be a tough game,” he added.

The game between Madagascar and Ghana will kick off at 2pm on Sunday at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo.

Ghana head into the game knowing that a win will secure their place in the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.