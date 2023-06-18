The senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana will be hoping to seal their qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar on Sunday.

After four games played, the four times African champions sit top of Group E with eight points. However, Madagascar, who have no chance of advancing, are determined to challenge the four-time African champions.

Madagascar sit at the bottom of the group with just one point from four games. They find themselves seven points behind second-placed Angola, effectively eliminating them from contention for next year’s tournament.

Ghana recorded a 3-0 win against Madagascar at the Cape Coast stadium.

Angola are now tied up with eight points following their win over the Central Africa Republic. But a win against Madagascar would guarantee the Black Stars’ qualification for the tournament scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Madagascar form

Madagascar’s form has been uninspiring in the group games. They suffered consecutive defeats against the Central African Republic. In the COSAFA Cup, they were also defeated by South Africa and Namibia.

They managed to salvage a draw against Angola in the AFCON qualifiers which is their best result in their last five games.

Ghana’s form

Ghana’s form has been a mix of results in their last five matches. In the AFCON qualifiers under Chris Hughton as head coach, the Black Stars had a narrow victory against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium and a draw in the reverse game in Luanda in a back-to-back game in March. However, in the 2022 World Cup, they faced defeats against Uruguay and Portugal but managed to secure a thrilling win against South Korea.

TEAM NEWS

Madagascar

Among Madagascar’s newly appointed manager, Rakotondrabe’s 29 man-squad are Toky Rakotondraibe and Tokiniaina Randriatsiferana, the top scorers in the local league with a key absentee being Ratchaburi FC attacker Njiva Rakotoharimalala who has been ruled out due to injury. Romain Metanire, a former Minnesota United player, has also been added to the team, although Rayan Raveloson of AJ Auxerre will miss out due to personal reasons.

Predicted line up

(4-4-2): Adrien; Bertrand, Boyer, Manoelantsoa, Metanire; Amada, Rakotoarisoa, Andrianarimanana, Rafanomezantsoa; Rakotondraibe, Randriatsiferana

TEAM NEWS

Ghana

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has confirmed a group of 24 players for the forthcoming match.

Gideon Mensah, who reported to camp for the game has been the latest to be ruled out due to injury.

Tariq Lamptey, Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman, and Inaki Williams are all not part for the squad due to various injuries.

However, Thomas Partey Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Joseph Paintsil, and Osman Bukari are all expected to come alive as the Black Stars hope to seal their qualification.

Hafiz Konkoni, who scored 15 goals in the Ghana Premier League was handed a late call-up for the game.

Predicted Line up

(4-2-3-1): Ati Zigi; Seidu, Amartey, Aidoo, Odoi; Samed, Partey; Sulemana, Paintsil, Kudus; J. Ayew

What time will the game be played?

The game will kick off at 14:00GMT.

Where will the game be played?

The game will be played at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo.