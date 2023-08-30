Andre Ayew is expected to be named in Black Stars’ squad for the final group game against the Central African Republic (CAR) despite being clubless.

The skipper for the senior national team has been without a club after his release by Nottingham Forest at the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Andre reunited with Steve Cooper at Forest after he was released by Qatari side, Al Sadd.

The 33-year-old made 18 appearances for the club without finding the back of the net.

However, following the conclusion of the season, the former Swansea City forward was released by the club.

Since then, Andre Ayew has been unattached and has been training alone.

With the Black Stars set to host the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the team will include the forward in his final squad.

Andre Ayew will not start against CAR but Hughton is looking at his experience and his leadership.

Ghana need a win or a draw to qualify for the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars sit top of Group E with nine points after five games played.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton is expected to announce his squad for the game this week.

