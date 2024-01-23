Former Eleven Wise and Okwawu United head coach, Nana Kwaku Agyemang has described the current playing body of the Black Stars as ‘scammers’ who are not willing to sacrifice for the badge.

His comments come after the team’s collapse against Mozambique in their final Group B game at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday night.

Ghana recorded a 2-0 lead with Jordan Ayew beautifully converting the spot-kicks in each half.

However, with just five minutes away from full-time, Chris Hughton’s side gave the game away due to a lack of concentration and mistakes.

The Os Mambas scored two late goals, one through a penalty for an Andre Ayew handball in the 91st minute, and the other through Reinildo from a corner which goalkeeper Richard Ofori inexplicably conceded.

The result leaves Ghana on the brink of suffering back-to-back group-stage exit at the AFCON having accumulated just two points.

Nana Agyemang

Speaking on Joy News after the game, Nana Agyemang blamed the leadership of the Ghana Football Administration (GFA) for the current state of the sport in the country.

“The football people are as incompetent as the technical team of this Ghana Black Stars because they don’t know what they are doing,” he said.

“Football, they [GFA] need to be told, is not run by people who claim to be football people. You look at the GFA, they are running the whole thing into the ground. That is what they are doing.”

He added that, the current crop of players do not have the right attitude to be considered as good as the Ghana assembled between 2004 and 2015.

“We will never get a team right now that is anything like the 2006 team with the Appiahs, Laryea Kingston, Muntaris, and the like. Those boys were dedicated. They were real patriots,” he continued.

“If you gather a group of local players they will play better than these bunch of…they are scammers,” he added.

The Black Stars are yet to win a game in their last two appearances at the AFCON, losing three and drawing the other three.

