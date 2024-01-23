A broken heart is a metaphor for the intense emotional stress or pain one feels at experiencing great loss or deep longing, according to Wikipedia.

But what I’m feeling now is higher than a broken heart following Ghana’s shambolic performance in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

Eish, Awurade!!! [God] I can see the last five minutes of the game in my minds eyes whenever I close my eyes.

I’m trying very hard not to think about how Ghana drew 2-2 with Mozambique in their last Group B game on Monday night at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé.

We were leading ooo and I was ready to jubilate when in the 91st minute, substitute Andre Ayew conceded a penalty for the Mambas to pull one back.

As if that was not enough, an experienced goalkeeper like Richard Ofori, who has seen zero minutes for Orlando Pirates inexplicably touched the ball which was heading to a goal kick but resulted in a corner.

And a hungry team like Mozambique which did not give up even when hope is lost scored the equalizer four minutes to the end of the game.

Now as usual, Ghanaians are doing the calculations hoping for a miracle.

The sport pundits claim Four 3rd place teams will qualify to the round of 16 and are confident Ghana can go through.

According to Joy Sport journalist, Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, those two places are currently contested for by Algeria (2 points), Zambia (2 points), Ghana (2 points) and Cameroon (1 point). The other three teams all still have a game left, with Ghana having played all their games.

So in order for Ghana to qualify, Zambia must lose to Morocco, Algeria must also lose to Tanzania, and Cameroon must not beat The Gambia.

If that happens, Zambia will remain on 2 points, Algeria also remains on 2 points and Cameroon will also get up to 2 points with a draw.

Waaa look, such convoluted and confusing analysis. But how did we get here?

Just win a match and go the next stage too wahala. Eiii Black Stars.

I had a lot of reservations when I saw the players clad in Kente while going to the tournament. I just said KENTE DOES NOT PLAY FOOTBALL.

I am not a doomsday prophet but it has come to pass. Kente indeed does not play football.

For the technical team led by coach, Chris Hughton, I have nothing to say. It is obvious whatever they know works only on paper not on the football field.

From the performance of the Black Stars in this competition, it is obvious they are not committed to the national cause.

Majority of Ghanaians were hoping that, this current crop of players will end the 42-year-old AFCON trophy drought.

However, the Black Stars could not even make it to the knockout stages of the tournament. So when will Ghana get patriotic players whose goal will be on the trophy and not on money?

We the supporters don’t get the millions of dollars these players make when they win matches. All we want is victory to jubilate with my family and friends.

This simple task too, these 27 players and ‘Football People’ led by Ghana Football Association (GFA), President, Kurt Okraku cannot deliver?

Hmmm, for me I have resolved not to support a group of people whose only aim is to profit from the state.

The only Black Star I know now is in the Ghana flag and I hold it in high esteem.

I rest my case.