Mohammed Kudus has finally touched down in Ghana to link up with the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West Ham United player’s arrival faced a slight setback due to a minor injury, a confirmation made by Ghana’s coach, Chris Hughton.

Kudus is anticipated to integrate into the Black Stars camp on Monday in Kumasi, where the team is presently stationed.

Despite his presence, Kudus will not be participating in the pre-AFCON friendly against Namibia, set for Monday, January 8, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

He is still in the process of recovering from the aforementioned minor injury.

UPDATE



Mohammed Kudus is in town 🇬🇭.



The star man will not be part of the team that plays Namibia in the pre AFCON friendly tomorrow but will likely join the team anytime from tomorrow.



As reported earlier, the player is nursing a minor injury and Accra offers the best… pic.twitter.com/a2pZVv8jFc — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 7, 2024

As Ghana seeks to end a 42-year AFCON trophy drought, both the nation and coach Chris Hughton are relying on Kudus to exhibit his Premier League form.

The Black Stars are bracing themselves for a challenging Group B competition against Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde.

The 2023 AFCON tournament is slated to kick off on Saturday, January 13, extending through February 11, 2024, with matches hosted in neighboring Ivory Coast.

Regrettably, Kudus was absent from the previous edition of the tournament held in Cameroon.