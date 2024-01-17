Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has urged Ghanaians to be measured in their criticism of the team until they exit the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Crystal Palace star made these remarks ahead of Ghana’s second group game against Egypt on Thursday night.

Ayew was one of the players who came under immense pressure following defeat in the opening game to Cape Verde on Sunday.

He was criticized for claiming the team lacked experience after the defeat against the Island nation.

However, the 32-year-old has hit back at the team’s critics questioning the rationale behind the growing backlash after just one game.

“Are we disqualified yet?” Ayew quizzed at a presser ahead of the second group game against Egypt.

“We are not. When we are disqualified, then you can speak” he fumed.

The Black Stars need to avoid defeat against Egypt if they are to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage of the competition.

The game is scheduled for a 20:00 GMT kickoff.

