Ghana attacker, Mohammed Kudus says he is fully committed to representing his country in competitions.

The West Ham United player is anxious to make his Africa Cup of Nations debut in Cote D’Ivoire after missing the last edition in Cameroon two years ago.

The former Ajax Amsterdam man has been working hard in training to shrug off an injury that kept him on the sidelines for two weeks.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the opener against Cape Verde on Sunday, Kudus who is one of the key players for Chris Hughton underscored the significance of playing for the national team.

“As a professional player you going to change clubs, you are likely going to play for a lot of teams but your country and your national team remain the same. So for me to be part of the squad in a country of 30 million is a huge privilege that comes with a lot of responsibilities. I don’t joke with national team football,” he told the Ghana FA website.

“It’s a big privilege for me, my family and everyone. There is a lot of pressure from the country and you literally playing for the whole nation so representing my country is a big privilege. I always see it as a big opportunity to make the people happy so we going to do our best for the country.

“I am fully committed to it. I always do my best when I am in the shirt so we just urge the fans for more support and prayers and we are going to do our best in the tournament,” he added.