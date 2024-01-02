West Ham United attacker, Mohammed Kudus, has suffered a slight injury setback ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has confirmed.

Kudus, who has been on an impressive form, has been named in Ghana’s final 27-man squad for the 34th edition of the AFCON which will be held in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.

At the unveiling of the final squad for the tournament on Monday morning at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, Ghana coach Chris Hughton confirmed Kudus has a slight injury but is expected to join the Black Stars camp in the coming days.

“Mohammed Kudus will join the camp in a few days. He has a slight injury that has to be dealt with but hopefully, he will join us,” he said.

The Black Stars will commence preparation for the tournament on Tuesday in Kumasi and will take on Namibia in a friendly game before departing on January 10.

Ghana has a history of success in the AFCON, having won the title four times, most recently in 1982. However, they have experienced defeat in three finals since then, including losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties and Egypt in 2010, as well as a repeat defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015.

Ghana is in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in the tournament which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later, and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.