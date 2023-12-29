Inaki Williams says he is looking forward to making history with the Black Stars at the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana will be making an appearance at the 34th edition of the AFCON in Ivory Coast next year from January 13 to February 11.

Ghana, who exited at the group phase of the last edition of the AFCON in Cameroon has been housed in Group B alongside record holders Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

However, Inaki, who plays for Spanish side, Athletic Bilbao will make his first appearance at the tournament says he is aiming to make history with the four-time African champions.

“The club and Ghana Football Association (GFA) are in contact,” he told the official club website.

“I hope to play here on the 4th, but we’ll know the decision in a couple of days. Playing at AFCON means a lot to me. My ambition is to go as far as possible with the Black Stars,” he added.

Inaki Williams is expected to make Ghana’s final 27-man squad for the tournament. Meanwhile, the Black Stars will open camp in Kumasi on January 2.

The Black Stars will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

The 34th edition of the AFCON has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.