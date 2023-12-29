Ghana striker, Inaki Williams says the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is special to him as a player and his family.

The Athletic Bilbao striker is expected to make Black Stars final squad for the tournament which is slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Despite featuring at the 2022 World Cup, the 34th edition of Africa’s prestigious tournament will be Inaki’s first experience at the AFCON.

Speaking in an interview, the 29-year-old revealed that, his wish was to have his grandfather who passed away earlier this year watch him play at the tournament.

Despite the demise of his grandfather, Inaki insisted that the tournament remains special to him and the entire family.

“It means a lot. It is a promise at the family level. It is something nice for me,” he told Relevo.

“My grandfather passed away last summer and I know that he would be very excited if he could see me play in this Africa Cup,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will open camp in Kumasi on January 2 with Inaki Williams who has been named in the 55-man provisional squad to make the final 27-man list.

Ghana has been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

The 34th edition of the AFCON has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.