Namibia head coach, Collin Benjamin says he expects the Black Stars to perform at the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

He made these remarks after his side held Ghana to a goalless game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday night.

As part of their preparations for the 34th edition of the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast, the Brave Warriors played the four-time African champions.

After the game, Benjamin praised his side for their resilience and determination but also said he expects the Black Stars to do well at the tournament.

According to him, Ghana is a household name in African football therefore expect the team to do well.

Meanwhile, the performance of the Black Stars has been questioned in recent games.

Ghana will hold their final training at the Baba Yara Stadium before departing for Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10 for the tournament which gets underway from January 13 to February 11.

Ghana is in Group B with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique while Namibia is in Group E with Mali, Tunisia and South Africa.