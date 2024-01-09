A man believed to be in his late twenties has been attacked and killed by residents of Asankrangwa in the Western Region.

Emmanuel Kyei was lynched for allegedly being a member of a gang behind a gold heist some months back.

Reports gathered at the scene indicate that, one of the gold dealers raised an alarm upon sighting Kyei.

The angry residents reportedly tied the suspect to a tree and attacked viciously, leading to his death.

Irate relatives of the suspect retaliated and attempted to burn down the gold shops after vandalizing properties.

The police who were called to the scene retrieved the body and deposited it at the Asankrangwa Catholic hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, investigations have commenced into the matter and police are on a hunt for perpetrators captured on video.