Bebe scored a 40-yard free-kick as Cape Verde beat Mozambique to become the first team to book their last-16 place at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Rayo Vallecano forward, once of Manchester United, smashed in a strike which keeper Ernan Siluane should have done better with.

Captain Ryan Mendes took advantage of a defensive mistake to double their lead.

Kevin Pina then hammered a brilliant strike into the top corner from outside the box to seal the win in Abidjan.

Mozambique’s best moments came through Geny Catamo. He won a penalty in the first half, which was overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR), and hit the crossbar with a free-kick.