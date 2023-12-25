The matchday 16 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with two games scheduled to be played on Monday and Tuesday.

Great Olympics at the Baba Yara Stadium hosted their city rivals. Hearts of Oak in the Ga Mantse derby on Friday night.

After 90 minutes of action, the game ended goalless.

On Saturday, Berekum Chelsea were held to a goalless game against Bofoakwa Tano at the Golden City Park.

In the Sunday games, Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Accra Lions.

Two minutes into the second half, talented Accra Lions attacker, Abass Samari Salifu put the away side ahead to end the first half 1-0.

However, Abdul Aziz equalized in the 62nd minute for the home side as both sides shared the spoils.

At the Nana Kronmansah Park, Nsoatreman FC recorded a stunning 1-0 win against former champions Aduana FC.

Stephen Diyou’s 54th-minute strike was enough as the home side recorded the all-important three points.

Elsewhere, Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park recorded an impressive 3-0 win against in-form Nations FC.

Augustine Okrah converted a spot-kick as the home side took the lead in the 16th minute.

After recess, two late goals from Emmanuel Avornyo and Francis Acquah in the 86th minute and 91st minute sealed the win for the Hunters.

FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex also recorded a 3-0 win against Karela United.

Emmanuel Mamah scored in the 45th minute to put the home side ahead to end the first half 1-0.

After recess, Dauda Yussif Seidu doubled the lead for the home side in the 55th minute.

Baba Hamadu Musa wrapped up the win for Samartex with a fine strike in the 79th minute.

Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium left it late against Real Tamale United with a 1-0 win.

Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala converted a spot-kick in the 80th minute as the Porcupine Warriors recorded the three points.

On Monday, Legon Cities at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu will host bottom-placed Heart of Lions.

Medeama SC on Tuesday will take on Bibiani Gold Stars at Akoon Park.

FC Samartex, Aduana FC, Nsoatreman FC and Berekum Chelsea occupy the top four.

Karela United, Real Tamale United and Heart of Lions sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Great Olympics 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Dreams FC 1-1 Accra Lions

Nsoatreman FC 1-0 Aduana FC

Bechem United 3-0 Nations FC

FC Samartex FC 3-0 Karela United

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Real Tamale United

Legon Cities v Heart of Lions

Medeama SC v Bibiani Gold Stars