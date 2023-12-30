The matchday 17 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League get underway at the various stadia with exciting games.

The games have been scheduled to kick off from Friday, December 29 to Sunday, December 31.

On Friday, Accra Lions at the WAFA Park at Sogakope will host Premier League leaders, FC Samatex 1996 with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Premier League returnees, Bofoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park will host Asante Kotoko on Saturday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Relegation-threatened Karela United will welcome defending champions, Medeama SC to the Aliu Mahama Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, Bibiani Gold Stars will host Legon Cities at DUN’s Park.

Elsewhere, Hearts of Oak will clash with Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Real Tamale United will clash with Great Olympics.

Winless Heart of Lions will hope to record their first win under Bashir Hayford when they welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Hohoe Sports Stadium.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa, Aduana FC will host Dreams FC.

In the final game of the week, Nations FC will entertain Nsoatreman FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Kick-off for the Sunday games have been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures Below: