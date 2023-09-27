Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has called for calmness ahead of their matchday three game against Karela United.

The Reds are yet to record a win in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Kotoko has recorded a draw and a defeat in their first two games played which leave them at the 17th on the pile.

However, Narteh Ogum believes the winless streak put no pressure on the team, indicating that they are well prepared for the Karela United match on Sunday.

“In the first place, it doesn’t put any pressure on any of us because we are well prepared in all spheres of the game. We are getting the team ready to play on Sunday, play well and get the results,” he said at the pre-match conference on Wednesday.

“There is no pressure from anywhere, we are calm, we are confident in what we are doing at training and we believe that what we are doing at training will give us the needed performance and the needed results” he stressed.

The former WAFA boss entreated the supporters of the club to rally behind the team as they aim to pick their first win of the season.

“I will ask our fans and all the stakeholders in our team to rally behind the team on Sunday. They should come in their numbers, even more than double or three times of what we saw against Heart of Lions. I must use this platform to commend the fans on that day, they came in their numbers and sung and supported from the blast of the whistle to the end.

“I will encourage them that they shouldn’t entertain any fear within them, they should come in their numbers, expect us to play good and win,” he added.

The Asante Kotoko v Karela United match has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

