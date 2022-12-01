Otto Addo has said the Black Stars are aiming for a win against Uruguay even though a draw could be enough to send them through to the next stage of the FIFA World Cup.

Ghana will face the South American side in their final Group H game at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday, December 2.

A win over South Korea on Monday means Ghana currently occupies the second with three points, two above both South Korea and Uruguay, and need a draw to book a place in the last 16 while the two-time world champions need a win to progress.

However, Addo is keen on victory for the Black Stars rather than playing for a draw.

“The good thing is that, at the end if it’s a draw it is also good for us but we want to win this game,” he told the GFA Media.

“I’m not thinking too much about revege because, for me, it’s just a normal game. Surely I was really sad when I watched the scene in 2010.

“It was a big chance for Ghana to proceed to the next stage but it happened 12 years ago.”

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.