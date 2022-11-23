Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has revealed that he has a fit squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Portugal on Thursday.

Ghana will face the European side at the Stadium 974 in Doha.

The four-time African champions completed their penultimate training on Wednesday with all 26 players involved in practice.

“All players are in 100% condition,” Addo, who also serves as Borussia Dortmund talent coach said at the presser on Wednesday afternoon.

“There are no injuries. We can play tomorrow,” he added.

Ghana has a huge reputation at the World Cup, having made it out of the group stages in two of their three appearances.

READ ALSO

However, they come up against the team that they last played against at the tournament on November 24.

Portugal defeated Ghana when they squared up in Brazil eight years ago.

Only two members from that squad are left in the current team and a lot will be expected of the Ayew brothers.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo is expected to name Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus and Alexander Djiku in his starting lineup after the trio missed the friendly against Switzerland last Thursday.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.