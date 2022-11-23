Minority questions credibility of NPP MPs who made U-turn after calling for Ofori-Atta's head

Members of Parliament on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) side are questioning the credibility of NPP MPs who have backtracked on their quest to have Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta sacked.

Some 98 New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs had threatened to boycott Thursday’s budget if it is presented by the embattled Minister.

But after a meeting with the party’s council of elders, the MPs have bowed to the pressure.

This follows a meeting between the Majority and the NPP top officials on November 22 to find an amicable resolution to the impasse.

According to an NPP communique signed by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the Party resolved that the President will act on the earlier demands of the MPs after the 2023 budget has been read and appropriated.

This is what the NDC side sees as a dent in the credibility of their colleagues from the governing side.

Speaking to JoyNews, legislator for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem, Samuel Atta Mills said the NPP MPs’ integrity is on the line for flip-flopping.

“It is their credibility that is on the line. They held a press conference saying that… because of their constituents that is why they had the press conference. Now, what has happened? Is it their constituents that are asking them to boycott it? They have their credibility,” he told JoyNews’ Kwaku Asante.

After the Tuesday meeting, the NPP MPs also concluded that members are to attend to all government business in the House, particularly, the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy and all related matters.