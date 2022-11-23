Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has assured Ghanaians the team will fight hard to get positive results in their World Cup opener against Portugal.

Ghana will head into Thursday’s game as underdogs, but the Ghanaian skipper believes the team will draw a good outcome from the fixture.

Portugal is ranked 9th in the October FIFA ranking while Ghana sits at the 61st position, the lowest in the tournament.

Ayew, who is likely to start for the West African side, disclosed the Black Stars are aware there can be surprises at the global showpiece but will ensure they are ready for the clash.

“We know that in these big tournaments there are lots of surprises that can happen, so we just need to be ready,” the Al Sadd forward said at the pre-match presser.

“The Saudi game [vs Argentina] was great and marvellous, but we need to think about ourselves and not look at what somebody has done.

“And we will prepare for our game, which we are going to do everything to get something out of it.”

The game against Portugal will kick off at 16:00 PM GMT.