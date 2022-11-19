Captain Andre Ayew says the Black Stars have enough quality to make history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana arrived in the Gulf country on Friday after wrapping up their preparations with a 2-0 win over Switzerland on Thursday.

The Al Sadd player, who is making his third World Cup appearance, believes there is quality in the Black Stars set up to make an impression at the Mundial.

“Football’s not about taking revenge. We simply want to win and make our country proud,” he told the media on arrival in Doha.

“We have to do our best to make the continent proud because playing the World Cup is actually for the whole of Africa, not just Ghana alone. And that’s really all we intend to focus on.

”We have quality in this team, the players are bent on making history so we are here to make the best out of it,” he added.

Andre will lead Ghana to their fourth FIFA World Cup tournament which starts November 20, 2022, believe facing Uruguay is not to settle a score of revenge but rather to pip them for qualification.

The Black Stars, who have been housed in Group H, will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The 22nd edition of the Mundial kicks off on Sunday, November 20 to December 18.