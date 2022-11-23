Injured goalkeeper, Joseph Wollacott, has arrived at the Black Stars team base camp in Doha, ahead of the Group H opening match against Portugal on Thursday.

The Charlton Athletic shoot-stopper missed out on the final 26-man squad for the tournament after suffering an injury.

However, Wollacott has joined the camp to motivate his colleagues and to offer support to the team ahead of the opener that will be played at the 974 Stadium in Doha.

Ghana is one of five African countries representing the continent at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. After exiting the group phase in 2014 in Brazil, the four-time champions will hope to improve their performance at the 22nd edition of the tournament.

The Black Stars are set to compete in Group H alongside former European champions Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and two-time World champions Uruguay.