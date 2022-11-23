Ghanaian singer Sista Afia is very confident of Black Stars’ victory against the Portuguese National Team in the Group H opener on Thursday.

Sista Afia, who has never hesitated to make known she is an ardent fan of the Black Stars, has vowed she will go naked live should Black Stars secure three goals against Portugal.

The match, which will be played at 4:00pm, Thursday, according to the captain of the rival team, Cristiano Ronaldo, is a very difficult game.

While the arguably Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is hoping to secure a win and a new record, the Ghana Black Stars are poised to change the narrative they are underdogs as well as grabbing full three points to gear them for their subsequent matches.

The love for Black Stars is slowly diminishing due to their previous abysmal ball play, but Sista Afia is confident the boys will excel beyond expectations.

In series of tweets, she revealed there is hope for the Black Stars, kind courtesy her prayers and two-week fasting for the team.

Should her prediction of a 3-0 win go through, Ghanaians will have the opportunity of seeing the curvaceous musician strip naked and jump into her home pool, as she goes live on social media.