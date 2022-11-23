Crime Check Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has made a donation to the Ankaful Prisons in the Central Region.

The items donated to the prison included three 43-inch television sets, a mower machine and two computers.

In a video, on the Youtube channel of Crime Check TV Gh, the Executive Director the of foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, said he was touched to do the donation after the infamous prison inmate Raymond Ayittey, popularly known as Ataa Ayi, reached out to him that the facility needed some basic things.

So during my last visit here, Ataa Ayi told me that during this World Cup season, one donation they would cherish so much is if they can get a television set so they watch the matches.

He continued that if I could get them a mower machine and computers they would forever be grateful, he added.

On the day of the donation, Mr Kwarteng gave special mention to one businessman, Stephen Ofosu Agyare for financing the donation.

The prison management, on their part expressed, gratitude to the Crime Check Foundation and assured them that the items donated will be put to good use.

They also used the opportunity to appeal to philanthropists and organisations to support the Ankaful prison.