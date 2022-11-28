Former Ghana defender, John Paintsil, has said the Black Stars will overpower South Korea later today.

The West African country opened their 2022 World Cup campaign with a defeat against Portugal in their opener last week Thursday at the 974 Stadium.

The Black Stars will have to win against the Asian side to boost their chances of playing in the next round of the tournament.

Paintsil, who played in the 2006 and 2010 Mundial, is convinced the team will secure all three points against the Koreans.

“We are going for a must-win, and for me, I believe the effort the technical team and the players put into the last game gives all of us an indication that the team will go further. Now, we have a strong team. The last time I saw Ghana play like this was during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa against Serbia,” he told Graphic Sports.

READ ALSO

“The same mentality and approach to the game was very high and I believe going forward, the coaches will change something…I believe the system we played in the first and the second half was changed a bit and the boys lost the middle a little bit.

“I have seen that our boys are tactically disciplined, looking at the Portugal game and the way they blocked the middle and stuck to the game plan till the end.

“I believe that when it comes to Korea and Japan they play the same formation; they are fast and they also have players who can run throughout the 90 minutes, but I don’t see Korea stopping us from winning today,” he stated.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 13:00GMT at the Education City Stadium.