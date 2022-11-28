English referee Anthony Taylor has been appointed for South Korea and Ghana clash on Monday, Monday, November 28.

The game that will be played at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan has been scheduled to kick off at 13:00 GMT.

Taylor will be joined by his regular assistants Gary Beswick (Line 1) and Adam Nunn (Line 2).

Beswick and Nunn have been part of Taylor’s refereeing team for the past five years, with the trio officiating the 2020 FA Cup Final and several matches at last summer’s European Championships.

Kevin Ortega from Peru will be the Fourth Official.

Ghana will hope to secure their first win of the tournament after a 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their Group H opener last week Thursday.

Below is the full list of appointed match officials for South Korea vs Ghana:

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

Assistant Referee 1: Gary Beswick (ENG)

Assistant Referee 2: Adam Nunn (ENG)

Fourth Official: Kevin Ortega (PER)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Michael Orue (PER)

Video Assistant Referee: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro José Hernandez Hernandez (ESP)

Offside Video Assistant Referee: Kyle Atkins (USA)

Support Video Assistant Referee: Ricardo De Burgos (ESP)

Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Corey Parker (USA)