The CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has urged students of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School to take charge of their lives.

Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah told the students that this is the only way they can succeed in life.

According to him, the decisions they – the students take in these present times is what will determine their future.

Speaking as the guest of honour at the school’s Speech and Prize Giving ceremony on Saturday, the GNPC CEO used his time in the school as an example.

Citing situations which he deemed unfair treatment meted out to him by his then-seniors, he said those circumstances made him better.

“Life is not straightforward, but ultimately you are responsible for the decisions that you make…not your father, not your mother, not your teachers, not even God. Freewill is a gift and use it wisely.

“Decisions you make today and the work ethic that follows these decisions will determine the most part of your future. So ensure that you are in control of your choices.

“Man up to take the tough decisions in life – no one is responsible for them except you – so whatever decisions you take, you have peace with the outcome.

“As I already said, life is unfair but every seeming mishap can be turned into an opportunity,” he said.