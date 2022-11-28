Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has announced a strong starting XI for their second Group H game against South Korea.

The Black Stars, who are in search of their first win, head into the game with a 4-3-3 formation.

Lamptey, Mensah, and Jordan all start for the game.

Baba Rahman, who started the game at left back against Portugal, has been left out of the squad.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 13:00GMT.

Full lineup below:

Ati Zigi

Gideon Mensah

Mohammed Salisu

Daniel Amartey

Tariq Lamptey

Kudus Mohammed

Salis Samed

Thomas Partey

Jordan Ayew

Inaki Williams

Andre Ayew