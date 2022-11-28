Black Stars
Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has announced a strong starting XI for their second Group H game against South Korea.

The Black Stars, who are in search of their first win, head into the game with a 4-3-3 formation.

Lamptey, Mensah, and Jordan all start for the game.

Baba Rahman, who started the game at left back against Portugal, has been left out of the squad.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 13:00GMT.

Full lineup below:

Ati Zigi 

Gideon Mensah 

Mohammed Salisu 

Daniel Amartey 

Tariq Lamptey 

Kudus Mohammed 

Salis Samed 

Thomas Partey 

Jordan Ayew 

Inaki Williams 

Andre Ayew




