The senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana, have arrived in Johannesburg for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.

The four-time African champions will be hosted at the Orlando Stadium in the matchday 5 games on Thursday, November 11.

A total of 24 players on Tuesday made the trip to South Africa.

However, deputy captain, Thomas Partey, Jonathan Mensah and Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan did not make the travelling squad for the penultimate group stage game due to various reasons.

Thomas Partey and Jonathan Mensah are reportedly injured while AS Roma’s Afena-Gyan misses out for personal reasons.

Some 15 players trained and played a low-profile friendly match in Accra on Monday as the team starts preparations for the final two games of Group G in the World Cup qualifiers.

The team also trained at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday before making the trip to South Africa.

Milovan Rejevac and his technical team will lead the side to train at the Orlando Stadium before the game on Thursday.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers : Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)

: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak) Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)

Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko) Midfielders : Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)

: Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli) Wingers : Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)

: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha) Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa)

The Group G encounter has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00Hrs GMT.