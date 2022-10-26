Award-winning Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has called for the inclusion of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Hearts of Oak striker has been a standout player for the past two seasons.

The Afcon U-20 champion was part of the Black Stars squad for the September friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

He earned call-ups to the national team during CK Akonnor and Milovan Rajevac’s regimes.

In an Instagram post, Badu urged the technical team, led by Otto Addo, to include Afriyie Barnieh in the squad.

“Dear Coach Otto Addo and @ghana_fa_official, we are praying for you”.

“We know you are doing all you can to make us proud. In this light. I highly recommend the inclusion of this local based play… @afriyiebdaniel has proven beyond doubt that he is capable and he has been very instrumental.

“This young man was part of the U20-won Wafu and afcon is part U23 – now playing the qualifies he actually scored both goals.

“Black Stars B which is black galaxy; qualified for Chan and Black stars as well, his inclusion in the World Cup team will be great. I pray for the Lord’s blessing and wisdom on you all .. Dr. Badu.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi before flying to Qatar on November 19.