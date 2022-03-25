A former Ghana winger, Laryea Kingston, believes the Black Stars will struggle to contain the Super Eagles of Nigeria but will still emerge as the winners of the 2022 World Cup playoff games.

The two West African football giants have been paired to battle for a slot in the Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.

The Black Stars will play Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg of the playoffs on Friday, March 25 with kick-off at 19:30GMT.

With a new technical team in charge of the Black Stars, Kingston believes the team will struggle but will still beat the starred packed Super Eagles side to book a qualification.

“Ghana-Nigeria games are very tough. Looking at the squad, Ghana will struggle especially because of the total change of the technical team,” the Right to Dream Academy coach told TV3.

“Such games, form doesn’t matter. It will be tough but I strongly believe we will beat Nigeria,” Kingston, a former Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics winger added.

The return encounter is also slated for March 29 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday.

The Black Stars, after a poor and disappointing campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON], will be hoping to make amend with a convincing win.

The four-time African champions are also seeking to play in the global showpiece for the fourth time after failing to play in the edition in Russia.