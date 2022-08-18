Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, aims to get revenge on Uruguay if given the opportunity to play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

In the 2010 Mundial, Ghana had the opportunity to play in the semifinals of the global showpiece for the first time but Gyan failed to convert a spot-kick after Suarez prevented Dominic Adiyah’s goal-bound header during a quarterfinal game in South Africa.

The Black Stars subsequently lost on a penalty shootouts.

Some 12 years on, Gyan, who hasn’t played for the national team after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt, is seeking to have his revenge against the South American side in Qatar.

“Ghanaians want revenge [against Uruguay]. It’s the Ghanaian motivation. I’ve been in the game for a long time. People outside know what happened. The whole world knows what happened. When the draw was made and they saw Uruguay were in Ghana’s group, the only thing that came in mind was revenge. It’s a normal thing. Ghanaians want revenge,” Gyan told BBC.

“Personally, I just sat back and I just smiled because I understand how the game goes. Things happen. What happened in 2010 is behind me but maybe there might be another opportunity. When the time comes and I’m part of the team and we play against Uruguay, you might never know what is going to happen. We just have to be ourselves. Obviously, I’m human. I have in the back of my mind that maybe if I get another chance, I can be able to prove myself.”

Ghana has been drawn into Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea at the 2022 World Cup. Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.