President Akufo-Addo is touting Ghana’s performance in the 2022 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as a vindication of his government’s implementation of key interventions in the educational sector.

Addressing a speech and prize day of the Queen Girls Senior High in the Western North region, the President reiterated that last year’s WASSCE results remain the best Ghana has attained since the introduction of the Free Senior High School programme.

“The 2022 WASSCE results are the best out of the last eight years,” he pointed out.

With this achievement, he noted that “surely there can no longer be any controversy about the validity of the Free SHS policy and its consequential measures.”

Prior to this, President Akufo-Addo in December 2022 indicated that the results of the 2022 WASSCE have made him proud.

He said 60.39% of students recorded A1-C6 in English, as opposed to 51.6% in 2016.

In Integrated Science, he noted that 62.45% recorded A1-C6 in 2022, as opposed to 48.35% in 2016, with the 2022 result being a slight regression from the 2021 pass rate of 65.70%.

President Akufo-Addo added that 61.39% of students recorded A1-C6 in Mathematics, as compared to 33.12% in 2016; and 71.51% recorded A1-C6 in Social Studies, as compared to 54.55% in 2016.

“Lest we forget, the 2021 batch of students, who also obtained very commendable results, were the pioneers of the double track system, which elicited a lot of vilification and unfounded criticism on its introduction,” he said while delivering an address at the 70th Anniversary Celebration of Opoku Ware Senior High School.