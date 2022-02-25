President Akufo-Addo was expected to be in Parliament on March 3, 2022, to present the State of the Nation Address.

However, the Business Committee in Parliament says it has been postponed.

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, made the announcement during the presentation of the Business Statement on Friday, February 25, 2022.

He explained a new date will soon be announced.

But members, especially on the Minority side expressed worry over the delay of parliamentary businesses.

Article 67 of the Constitution mandates the President to present the address to Parliament at the beginning of each session of the lawmaking body and before the dissolution of the House.

The address sets out the government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead.

It will give President Akufo-Addo the opportunity to highlight the achievements of his government, challenges faced and also outline developmental measures for the coming financial year.