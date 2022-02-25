A General Secretary hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, has called on contestants in the party’s upcoming internal elections to approach the contest with a sense of love and friendship befitting a party whose founding fathers pioneered democracy in Ghana and the whole of Africa.

“We must, therefore, go about the internal elections devoid of malice, rancour, name-calling, derogatory and vituperative comments, personal attacks, unjustifiable allegations and all such unseemly conduct which have the tendency to divide us and threaten the unity and cohesion in the party,” he said.

Mr Kodua in an interview with the Daily Graphic said members of the party should be conscious of the fact that “this is intra-party contest and when it is all over, we will need each and everyone on board to deliver victory for our dear party in the 2024 general elections”.

Protect

At any cost, Mr Kodua said the contestants should protect the basic principles of the party diligently during the decisive moment.

He said unarguably, it was contestants’ responsibility to preserve the democratic credentials of the party at all times and that the election was yet another moment to showcase their commitment to such an important cause.

“As the processes for the upcoming internal elections have just begun, starting from the various polling stations, we should all be mindful of the fact that this is a contest among members of the same family and, therefore, we should approach this year’s internal elections with a sense of love and friendship befitting the party whose founding fathers pioneered democracy in Ghana and the whole of Africa,” he said.

Commendations

He extended warm wishes and commendation to all and sundry, particularly the party’s hardworking and dedicated executives, members and sympathisers across the country for their selfless services and unwavering commitment to the cause of the party.

“As we approach the internal elections at the polling station, electoral area, constituency, regional and national levels, I urge all to consider the exercise as very crucial to our firm collective resolve to break the eight-year political jinx that has characterised the nation’s political landscape for some time now,” he said.

Besides, Mr Kodua said the elections should be seen as the opportune time to reminiscence the rich history of the party which was worthy of preservation and not merely as decision time.

“It is my expectation and hope, therefore, that this would be conducted in a smooth and civil manner,” he said.