Black Galaxies coach, Annor Walker, says Ghana’s game against Sudan in the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) is a must-win game.

Ghana opened their Group C campaign with a defeat against debutant Madagascar. The Galaxies are currently without any point.

Annor Walker and his charges need to win convincingly against the Sudanese to book a place in the next round of the tournament.

“Yes, it’s a must-win for us. We suffered a painful defeat to Madagascar in our first match,” he said in his presser ahead of Thursday’s game.

“The defeat has disturbed our campaign but we have a must-win game [today] to correct our wrongs. We know nothing aside from a win will not help us so we are focused on doing our job. We will go into the game with everything we can do to win [today].

READ ALSO

Midfielder David Abagna Sanda also believes the team would have to put their mistake made against Madagascar behind them and turn their attention to Sudan.

“The loss is now behind us. Yes, we were disappointed, but the tournament is still open for us to do well. It will not be an easy game. All the teams that are here are very competitive, so we will need to ensure that we execute our plan accordingly and give it our best shot,” he added.

Ghana’s game against Sudan is set to kick off at 19:00 GMT.