Skipper for the Black Galaxies, Gladson Awako, says they are feeling confident ahead of the start of the 2022 African Nations Championship [CHAN] but has charged his teammates to maintain their momentum to have a good tournament.

Ghana, having played in the final of the tournament in 2009 and 2014, is making a return to the tournament after beating Nigeria to book a place in the competition.

As part of the team’s preparations, the Black Galaxies defeated Hearts of Oak, Legon Cities before beating Egypt’s U-20 side and Al Ahly during their 18-day camp in Cairo.

Having arrived in Algiers, Ghana drew with Algeria before wrapping up their preparations against Mozambique, a game that ended abruptly.

Ahead of the Black Galaxies opener against Madagascar at the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 19:00GMT, the Hearts of Oak midfielder says they are in good shape and will need to maintain their momentum to be able to leave a mark.

“We are here to compete,” he told CAFOnline. “No one goes into a competition to lose. We are confident and looking at the camp, each player is looking good and confident.

“Our preparations have gone very well, and we played two competitive friendlies in Egypt as well as here in Algeria to fine-tune our preparations.

“If we carry on with the same momentum, I think we should have a good tournament,” Awako added.

Ghana will take on Sudan in their second Group C game before wrapping up against Morocco.