AC Milan recovered from a two-goal half-time deficit to salvage a draw at Lecce, a result which sees Napoli’s lead at the top stand at nine points.

The reigning champions began extremely sluggishly and were punished after three minutes when Fikayo Tomori’s error gifted Federico Di Francesco the opportunity to put a ball into the area which Theo Hernandez turned into his own net.

The lead was doubled after 23 minutes when Federico Baschirotto was left free in the box to head home Morten Hjulmand’s cross and this advantage was the least the hosts deserved going into the break.

As expected Milan improved after the break and Rafael Leao snuck in a powerful shot inside Wladimiro Falcone’s near post 11 minutes after the break, before skipper Davide Calabria headed home an equaliser with 20 minutes remaining.

The result leaves Milan a point clear of Juventus in third position, but a long way back from the Serie A leaders.