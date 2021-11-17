Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has announced Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will not be in Parliament for the 2022 budget reading as has been the norm.

As the head of the Economic Management team, Dr Bawumia is always present in the Chamber for the reading.

However, things have taken a new twist as he is now the Acting President of the country as the substantive President Nana Akufo-Addo is on leave.

He is expected to resume on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

The Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament disclosed this in series of tweets as he gives expectations on the budget to be read by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta today.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, among other things, noted it is expected that there will be relief for road users but raising revenues to speed up the fixing of roads was also necessary.

In all, he assured today will be a good day for young Ghanaians looking for support for their businesses.

