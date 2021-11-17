The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations trophy has arrived in Ghana for a two-day tour ahead of the continental showpiece next year.

The trophy arrived in Ghana in the late hours of Tuesday, November 16, and was revealed to dignitaries and pressmen present by the official mascot for the continental showpiece, Mola.

Official Afcon mascot with Deputy Sports Minister and former Black Stars players

The trophy is expected to make a stop at some selected Total Fuelling Stations like the Total House, Independence Square, Osu Total, Liberation Road (37), and Darkuman Junction Total for the Ghanaian public to view and take pictures with.

Speaking at the event, the Marketing Head of Total Ghana, Abdul-Rahim Siddique, said he hopes Ghana will be able to lift the trophy for the first time in four decades.

Also speaking at the arrival of the trophy, the Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Bobie Opoku, welcomed the trophy and said he believes Ghana will get their hands on the trophy once again.

Official Afcon mascot with Asempa FM’s Mavis Amanor

The brand ambassador for Total Ghana, Stephen Appiah, said that lifting the trophy is a legacy any of the qualified countries will be eager to have but he also added that he hopes Dede Ayew will be the one to get his hands on the trophy come February 6, 2022.

The trophy tour in Ghana is part of moves by CAF to stir up interest among participating countries before the tournament commences on January 9.

The 2021 TotalEnergies Afcon is a tournament between the 24 best African teams, divided into six pools of four teams, with 52 matches to be played in Cameroon.

Official Afcon mascot

TotalEnergies became partners of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations and signed an eight-year deal in 2016 to become the official sponsor of the competition with the tournament renamed Total Africa Cup Of Nations from 2017.