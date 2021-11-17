The first-ever Miss Nigeria, Grace Atinuke Oyelude, is marking her 90th birthday today.

Madam Oyelude beat over 200 Nigerian girls in the pageant to be crowned Miss Nigeria in 1957.

She revealed that she became Miss Nigeria by accident.

Her brother, who was a broadcaster, saw the advertisements for the pageant in the papers and entered her for the competition without her knowledge in Lagos though she was still residing in Kano.

After she won the pageant, which came with 200 Pounds prize money and a return ticket to London for two weeks, she gained admission into the school of nursing, Ashford Kent, England, and became a state registered nurse in 1961.

She enrolled at the school of midwifery, St. Thomas Hospital, London, where she qualified as a state registered midwife SCM in 1962.

She also attended the Royal College of Nursing, England in 1971 and obtained a Diploma in Nursing and Hospital Administration, and in 1976, obtained another diploma from Ghana Institute of Management and Personnel Administration.

To mark her 90th birthday, Miss Nigerian organisers celebrated her on Instagram.



