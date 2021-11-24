Ghanaians have been urged to tighten their belts as the Akufo-Addo government works to revive the country’s economy post COVID-19 pandemic.

In the wake of declining economic indicators, the only way to raise revenue, according to the Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for New Juaben North constituency in the Eastern Region is for government to introduce new taxes.

Chairman Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, said government revenue has been hugely affected by the pandemic, hence the introduction of taxes like the E-levy to rope in more people into the tax net.

“People want development but don’t want to pay taxes so I believe the E-levy is a smart way of raising revenue,” he stated.

Experts have argued that, the E-levy has the potential to undermine government’s effort to digitise and promote a cash-less economy.

They said to avoid paying the E-Levy, many people and businesses will revert to cash transactions.

But Chairman Kwadwo Boateng, who disagreed with the assertion, said it will rather increase revenue.

With the comfort and security mobile transaction brings, he is convinced a lot more people will opt to pay a token than to risk their lives carrying money around.

The NPP Chairman charged government to put the proposed taxes to good use to regain public confidence.

He said Ghanaians are reluctant in paying taxes since successive governments have failed to account for funds generated through taxes in the past.

“While we are urging people to pay taxes, government should also put it to good use. Posterity will judge us if we don’t leave a good legacy,” Chairman Agyemang stressed.