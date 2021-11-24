Transport operators have expressed disappointment over the 14 pesewas reduction on petrol prices at the pump this week.

They say the government can do better to alleviate the suffering of motorists.

Public Relations Officer of the True Drivers Union, Yaw Barimah, speaking on Nhyira FM’s morning programme, ‘Kuro yi mu nsem,’ said the government is being insensitive to the plight of transport operators.

He wants a drastic reduction of fuel prices.

The transport unions have been prevailing on the government to reduce some taxes on petroleum products.

An industrial action by the unions was shelved ahead of the 2022 budget presentation.

But their expectations were not met in the budget.

The transport group says they will continue to persuade the government to help bring down prices of petroleum products.