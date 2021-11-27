The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that the 2022 budget will free the nation off the apron strings of fuel politics that has bedevilled the nation’s socio-economic and political history.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa said this when he was addressing party communicators in Takoradi in the Western Region.

This was as part of series of regional engagements geared towards strengthening and equipping party communicators with the requisite knowledge and skill to effectively communicate government policies and programmes that will resonate with the masses.



“The 2022 budget will in an unprecedented manner revolutionalise public finance in the country. The introduction of the 1.75 per cent E-levy on mobile money transactions will permanently freeze the habitual introduction of taxes on fuel since the PNDC era,” he said.

He further explained that the introduction of the E levy will resolve the national debt stock debacle that stands at GHS 334 billion.



“This budget is a complete break away from the politics of borrowing because the E-levy will deal with the excessive government borrowing with cutting throat interest.

ALSO READ:

“Studies have proven that E-commerce in the country has grown from GHS 35 billion and is estimated to hit a whopping one trillion Ghana cedis equivalent to $164 billion by December 2021. E Levy is a new economy, a brand new economy,” he added.

He opined that this is a gold mine that the nation cannot ignore and questioned the prudence of going to the IMF which he claims is the NDC’s position.

He urged communicators to be confident to tout the benefits embedded in the 2022 budget statement .

He also charged them to use the knowledge and skills gained to turn the Western and Western North Regions into strongholds of the NPP.