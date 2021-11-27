Close Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras of the Monitoring and Surveillance Centre of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department ( MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has captured five vehicles engaged in road traffic offences.

The Police in a Facebook post to announce the offences, urged the owners of the vehicles to report to the MTTD at Tudu, Accra to assist with investigations.

The five vehicles with registration numbers:

GN 3579- 20,

MAJESTY 1,

GR 7648- 15,

GR 1460- 19 and

GN 2939-14 were captured on Friday between 6:00am and 9:00 am along the Spintex Road-Papaye, Airport Traffic Light and Okponglo Junction.

The offenses committed by the drivers of the vehicles included unauthorised stopping, dangerous driving and causing danger to road users.

They are to report to the Police within 24 hours.